Let’s talk about Microsoft Ignite 2021 and all of the great sessions being offered, along with my recommendations of those that are a must watch! Microsoft Ignite is Marcy 2-4, 2021. Registration is at myignite.microsoft.com.
I have been to many conferences over the years from the internal Microsoft Ready and TechReady conferences, RSA, Enterprise Connect, partner conferences, Microsoft Ignite, Microsoft Inspire, and more. I learn so much from every single conference and look forward to attending each of them again every year. But, I can tell you that Microsoft Ignite is one of my favorites because of the larger number of sessions that cover so many Microsoft Products. The best part is, there is no cost to attend the conference to watch the sessions live or as recordings later on.
I am a very passionate about technology and cannot wait to learn as much as I can about everything. The problem I have is the same as everyone else…time! Microsoft Ignite for years has been one of my go to sources of great information about everything Microsoft. I know I can go to the catalog and watch a session to learn a lot in a very short amount of time. Many of the sessions are just 30 minutes long. When I want to learn more, I’ll review the Microsoft Documentation site and then perhaps setup a lab environment for testing.
In this post, I have reviewed the title and descriptions of all 381 sessions now offered in the Microsoft Ignite catalog and below are my personal recommendations over several categories of ‘must watch’ sessions. Remember, my focus is on Microsoft 365 in Collaboration and Cybersecurity which is what the majority of the sessions listed below are going to cover. Remember, there are plenty of other great sessions on Azure, Dynamics, and more so find time to review the catalog for more sessions you are interested in.
You may ask, how do I find time to watch all of these sessions? For me, I want to focus on each session I watch without any distractions. So, I watch them on a tablet while on a treadmill where I also have a small notepad to take notes for follow up. Pro Tip: Step to the side of the treadmill prior to taking a note.
Thank you for reviewing this list and have a great Microsoft Ignite 2021!
Recommended Session List for Microsoft Ignite 2021:
- KeyNote Sessions (A Must Watch!):
- Satya Nadella Keynote
- Mark Russinovich on Azure Innovation and More! (24 minutes)
- The Hybrid Workplace (Jared Spataro)
- The Heartbeat of Modern Work: A Windows Fireside Chat with Panos Panay & Roanne Sones
- Envisioning Tomorrow (30 minutes)
- Microsoft Cloud ‘Unplugged’ with Scott Guthrie & Merrie Williamson (25 minutes)
- Building Future Agility (30 minutes)
- Teams Focused Sessions:
- The Latest Innovations with Microsoft Teams (30 minutes)
- Updates to Microsoft 365 Experiences in Teams, Lists, OneDrive, Stream, and more (16 minutes)
- Secure and Compliant Collaboration with Microsoft Teams (30 minutes)
- Ribbon Communications and Direct Routing (just completed JITC certification 2/25/2021) (30 minutes)
- Table Talk: Modern Work for Everybody! (30 minutes)
- Easy, Intuitive Webinars with Microsoft Teams (30 minutes)
- Manage Meetings, Conferences, and Events with Microsoft Teams (30 minutes)
- Empowering the Telco Journey to the Cloud (30 minutes)
- Voices Matter: Reconnect with Microsoft Teams Calling (30 minutes)
- Security Focused Sessions:
- Go Passwordless | Hands-on Tour in Azure AD with FIDO2 keys and Temporary Access Pass (15 minutes)
- Enabling Strong Passwordless Authentication at Scale (30 minutes)
- Sleep Better with MVP Secrets to Protecting 365 Data (30 minutes)
- Table Talk: Security Best (and Worst) Practices (30 minutes)
- Security for All
- Defend Against Threats in Microsoft Teams (1:15 hours)
- Ask the Experts: Zero Trust – The Proactive Approach to Cybersecurity (30 minutes)
- Pinpointing IT Network Threats (30 minutes)
- Modernizing Security for Government Datacenters (30 minutes)
- Manage Risk and Secure Information Across Your Environment (30 minutes)
- Ask the Experts: Microsoft Security’s Roadmap for Defending Against Advanced Threats (30 minutes)
- In Conversation with McLaren Racing: Email Threats Targeting the Business (30 minutes)
- Microsoft Surface | Delivering the Best in Modern End Point Security From Microsoft (30 minutes)
- Microsoft on Apple – Security Scaling the Enterprise Experience Across the Apple Ecosystem (30 minutes)
- Zero Trust – The Proactive Approach to Cybersecurity (30 minutes)
- Azure Focused Sessions:
- Inside Datacenter Architecture with Mark Russinovich (30 minutes)
- Azure Active Directory: Our Identity Vision and Roadmap for Strengthening Zero Trust Defenses in the Era of Hybrid Work (30 minutes)
- Your Journey to Azure Begins with Backup and Disaster Recovery (30 minutes)
- Future-proof your Data Protection: Backup as a Service for Your Microsoft Ecosystem (30 minutes)
- Where Does an Organization Begin Using Azure? (30 minutes)
- What’s new in Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare (30 minutes)
- What’s New With Microsoft Azure Infrastructure (30 minutes)
- Extend Azure Management and Services Anywhere with Azure Arc (30 minutes)
- Various Session Topics of Interest:
- Thirty Minutes of Reasons to Stay Excited About Microsoft Endpoint Manager (30 minutes)
- Meet Microsoft Viva: A New Kind of Employee Experience (30 minutes)
- Can Printing Really be Serverless, Touchless, and Zero Trust? (30 minutes)
- The Data Beyond Space Exploration with NASA
- Introducing the Future of Mixed Reality (Hololens!) (30 minutes)
- Microsoft Edge: Top reasons why customers love Microsoft Edge (30 minutes)
- The Human-Technology Symbiosis: An EDU Success Story (30 minutes)
- Reimagining Government Services with Digital Identity (30 minutes)
- Introduction Sessions:
- Introduction to Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit (30 minutes)
- Introduction to Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services (30 minutes)
- Intro to Azure
- Intro to Microsoft 365
- Intro to Microsoft Teams for IT
- Intro to Security, Compliance and Identity
- IT Operations in a Cloud World
- Get Started on your HealthTech Journey